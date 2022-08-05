Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games

Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old clocked a winning time of 10.83, which was quicker than his 11.02 winning time when he won the title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago.

England's Zachary Alexander Shaw grabbed the silver in a time of 10.9 and Ananias Shikongo of Namibia took bronze in 10.95.