Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old clocked a winning time of 10.83, which was quicker than his 11.02 winning time when he won the title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago.
England's Zachary Alexander Shaw grabbed the silver in a time of 10.9 and Ananias Shikongo of Namibia took bronze in 10.95.
GOLD!Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022
Ndodomzi Ntutu dominated the track in the T11/T12 100m .
10.83 . #TeamSA #B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/cOTwggaHPs
Thatha, Ndodomzi!Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022
Savour this moment, champ, you have earned it.
A Commonwealth Games GOLD medallist and an overall great gentleman. #TeamSA #B2022 #B2022ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/U38PkqcZjB
In other action on the track, Jovan van Vuuren picked up the bronze medal in the men's long jump competition. Van Vuuren's jump of 8.06m was good enough for third place. Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas won the gold with a jump of 8.08m and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar picked up the silver with a jump of 8.08m.
Medal for #TeamSA .Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022
Jovan van Vuuren picks up the Bronze in the Mens Long Jump.
Such great sportsmanship at these games.#CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/8CPoo1Rcih