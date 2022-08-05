TUT leads Varsity Football standings after third round win

Tshepo Mnisi’s double and a 71st-minute strike from man of the match Tshiamo Mahome sealed the result for the Red Army, who remain the only unbeaten team this year.

The Tshwane University of Technology moved to the top of the Varsity Football standings after a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the University of KwaZulu- Natal (UKZN) in round 3 of the competition.

Meanwhile, the 2021 winners University of Johannesburg (UJ) have continued their upward trend and beat Wits University in the Johannesburg derby.

The defending champions were rarely troubled on the night as they went on to record a 2-0 victory thanks to Philane Masondo and Thulani Zandamela’s strikes - which kept them in semi-final contention after a slow start to the season.

UJ claims the bragging rights and also climbed to six points on the log, while Wits remained with just one point.

The North West University Mahikeng slipped to second after a 2-1 loss to the University of Pretoria.

Tuks collected their first win of the 2022 edition, after taking the lead with 15 minutes left on the clock through Paballo Mamabolo.

The tournament’s early pacesetters conceded again in the 90th minute before pulling one back through an own goal.

In Bloemfontein, Sello Diphoko struck twice to see the University of Free State to a 2-1 victory over the Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

The game between fourth-placed Kovsies and third-placed VUT was a tight affair for large parts but came to life in the second stanza to produce a highly entertaining encounter.

The tournament moves on o the 4th round on the 11th of August.

Results:

UKZN 1-3 TUT

Wits 0-2 UJ

UP 2-1 NWU Mahikeng

UFS 3-1 VUT