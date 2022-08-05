Three women found murdered at Durban student residences this week

This after young women were murdered in separate gender-based-violence cases.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal has started Women's Month on a very sad note, with three families in mourning following the gruesome deaths of their daughters.

This after the young women were murdered in separate gender-based-violence cases.

Over the past few days, 18-year-old Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi were hacked to death at their student residence, while 23-year-old Xolile Mbatha was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, in Durban.

Zulu and Buthelezi, who were matric pupils, were hacked to death at their rented student accommodation. One of the victim’s body was found on the premises while the other one was found a few kilometres away.

The killings did not stop there; the next day, 23-year-old Mbatha was stabbed to death at a student residence in Durban, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Mbatha’s matter is not the first for the Mangosuthu University of Technology - in 2018, 21-year-old Zolile Khumalo was shot and killed at a residence in Durban by her ex-boyfriend, Thabani Mzolo.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned all these incidents and has called for the law to take its course.