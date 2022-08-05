Tembisa returns to normal after Campbell promises to attend to grievances
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell addressed residents at the Mehlareng Stadium in the township on Friday morning.
TEMBISA - A sense of normalcy has returned to Tembisa after residents gathered at Mehlareng Stadium to listen to an address by Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
Despite the calls for Campbell to address the community over service delivery issues, only about 100 residents pitched up at the pavilion of the local stadium.
Her meeting with the community comes in the wake of the deadly protest this week.
While the situation remained calm, there were fears that the situation could change at any point.
Those fears were perhaps eased by the high police visibility, with dozens of police vans and inyalas.
Campbell was met with mixed reaction as she responded to the memorandum of demands.
#ThembisaShutdown | Campbell arrives with her full mayoral committee, accompanied by inyalas.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2022
~ K pic.twitter.com/kgTjlSnezE
Top of the list was the incorrect utility billing system, power outages and historical debt.
The mayor said that residents' concerns with regards to water and electricity tariffs are being investigated.
She also promised that while the municipality would investigate claims of incorrect billing, disconnections would be halted: “We'll also ensure that bills of water, sanitation, rates and taxes are separated from the electricity bill.”
Campbell told residents that all their grievances would be attended to, some immediately while others would take longer to address.
"With those words of response to your grievances, I and the rest of your leadership and the coalition government of the City of Ekurhuleni hope that we can forge a long-lasting, amicable relationship driven by going back to basics and quality service," Campbell said.
Campbell was escorted from the premises soon after concluding her address.
Residents remained behind to convene for a short meeting before dispersing as well.