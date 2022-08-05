Tembisa returns to normal after Campbell promises to attend to grievances

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell addressed residents at the Mehlareng Stadium in the township on Friday morning.

TEMBISA - A sense of normalcy has returned to Tembisa after residents gathered at Mehlareng Stadium to listen to an address by Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

Despite the calls for Campbell to address the community over service delivery issues, only about 100 residents pitched up at the pavilion of the local stadium.

Her meeting with the community comes in the wake of the deadly protest this week.

While the situation remained calm, there were fears that the situation could change at any point.

Those fears were perhaps eased by the high police visibility, with dozens of police vans and inyalas.

Campbell was met with mixed reaction as she responded to the memorandum of demands.