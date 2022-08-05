Solidarity hopes its energy experts are roped in swiftly to solve Eskom's woes

The trade union on Thursday sent its list of skilled power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

CAPE TOWN - Solidarity is hoping that energy experts that the trade union has made available will swiftly be roped in to help solve Eskom’s power woes.

Gordhan reached out to Solidarity for assistance to help solve the country’s electricity crisis.

Solidarity said that around 300 experts on its shortlist had around 5,500 years of combined experience in the industry.

Mornè Malan said that they had been consulting with government and Eskom since 2019 in a bid to help resolve the country's energy shortage.

"In the field of power generation, transmission and distribution within our country and globally, we have subsequently refined this list to the top 300 experts and amongst these experts, they boast over 5,500 years of experience," Malan said.

Malan said that Solidarity had maintained a database of over 1,000 energy experts and narrowed this list down.

"To provide solutions to the skill shortage currently faced by the power utility. Unfortunately, it took the threat of stage six load shedding before government approached us asking for our assistance."