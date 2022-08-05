Residents shut down Munsieville in protest against illegal miners

Parts of the Krugersorp area have been engulfed in protest this week against the so-called zama zamas.

MUNSIEVILLE - The town of Munsieville on the West Rand has been shut down by residents who have joined the protests against illegal miners.

The protests were sparked by the recent gang rape of eight women at a mine dump last week while they were shooting a music video.

Police have been running operations in that area, raiding houses and ambushing miners on shafts and dumps in a bid to make arrests.

One person was killed during the protests on Thursday in Kagiso.

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray moved to Munsieville on Friday morning where the zama zamas were said to have fled following the violent demonstrations by protesters in Kagiso on Thursday.

That has sparked demonstrations in Munsieville.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: "The protests are so far peaceful as residents are protesting against crime and the prevalence of illegal mining in their areas. The management of the district, under the leadership of Major-General Kekana is in discussions with the community leaders and stakeholders that include the representatives from the municipality, as well as councillors, to find amicable solutions that will bring the protest to an end."

Gray said that he would be speaking to residents in that area to keep the protests peaceful.

Police said that all entry points into the township were blocked.