Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at socio-economic summit closing ceremony

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to deliver the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the Presidential Social Sector Summit in Boksburg.

The summit, which aims to unite South Africans despite race and class differences, is to address the country's dire socio-economic challenges such as the stubbornly high unemployment rate and the increase in levels of poverty.

The gathering, which started on Thursday, is being held under the theme "fostering social cohesion to enable socio-economic participation in communities".

It's expected that the president will detail clearly how government has involved organisations at the grassroots-level in nation-building and what's come of this.

The majority of participants have been drawn from various civil organisations.

They include activists focusing on education, healthcare and human rights.

The president's address will take place amid criticism that he focuses too much on consultations and summits, which have not yet managed to stop the country's increasing unemployment rate, high poverty levels and deepening inequality.