Ramaphosa says mob justice is not the solution to crime

Ramaphosa was addressing the closing ceremony of the Presidential Social Sector Summit. His statement follows the killing of an alleged miner in Kagiso, on the West Rand, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on communities not to resort to mob justice, saying it’s not the solution to resolving crime.

Residents have been seeking illegal miners in the area. They say they're tired of being targeted by criminals. Police have also been arresting so-called Zamas Zamas.



President Ramaphosa said he understands the public outrage that came after the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp late last month.

However, he has condemned communities who take the law into their own hands – regardless of the motives. "And we cannot as South Africans reach a level where we just resort to mob justice. We need to be dealing with the problems that we have working together as communities, working together with our law enforcement agencies," said Ramaphosa.

At the same time, the president has commended the police, saying they have managed to apprehend suspected illegal miners and shut down their operations in areas such as Kagiso.