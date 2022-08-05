Public Protector says court judgments against her are merely opinions

Her lawyer Dali Mpofu has been questioning their validity before Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector said court judgments that have been handed down against her, are merely opinions.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer Dali Mpofu has been questioning their validity before Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.

During Friday's cross-examination of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, Mpofu argued their conclusions are based on obvious inaccuracies.

He said there are clear and blatant errors in court judgments on which Pillay has based his testimony to the inquiry.

"What you and Mr Gordhan were trying to do was to rely on judgments of courts which are opinions as if they were fact".

But Pillay said the point remains, Mkhwebane ignored his evidence in three investigations that involved him.

"She has persistently not listened, she has consistently accepted a particular version, unquestioningly, and that is the point that I’m trying to make".

Pillay said he believes the Public Protector should be held to a higher standard to get her findings right.