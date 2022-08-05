Police cracking down on CT extortion syndicates - WC top cop Patekile

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that with the help of police intelligence and anonymous community tip-offs, they’d linked the head of one syndicate to several murders in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that they were cracking down on extortion syndicates operating in Cape Town.

He said that with the help of police intelligence and anonymous community tip-offs, they’d linked the head of one syndicate to several murders in Khayelitsha.

"As you take the top leadership out, then the ones that are upcoming, the wannabes, because of the turf fight between them, the groups that are fighting there, so we are systematically starting from the top down," the commissioner said.

But he said that calls to the police's extortion hotline had been on the decline.

"We've had so many successes when that was used but it's declining but we're encouraging the people to use that number more often because with that we start looking at all the things because they phoned that number."

You can report extortion-related activity by calling the SAPS hotline 021 466 0011.