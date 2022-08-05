Parliament initiates process to justify impeachment against Ramaphosa

Political parties will have to nominate eminent South Africans to consider evidence in justification for an impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will initiate a process that could lead to an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows repeated attempts by the African Transformation Movement to get Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, to agree to its motion that Ramaphosa faces Parliament over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Political parties will have to nominate eminent South Africans to consider evidence to justify an impeachment inquiry.

After initially declining ATM leader Vuyo Zungula’s motion for Ramaphosa to face a Section 89 inquiry, Mapisa-Nqakula has said his amended motion has met the requirements.

According to National Assembly rules, Mapisa-Nqakula will have to refer supporting documents to an independent panel of experts.

"A panel referral, therefore, does not constitute a parliamentary impeachment process, but an assessment of the supplied evidence by legal and constitutional experts to determine if, in terms of the Constitution, it is adequate to warrant a further process," said Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The panel must consist of three fit and proper, competent and experienced South Africans, who may include a judge.

"The function of the independent panel is to conduct a preliminary assessment of the proposed motion, and in so doing, must in terms of Rule 129G, make a recommendation to the Speaker within 30 days, whether sufficient evidence exists to show the president committed any of the violations specified in the motion."

Political parties will have until 1 September to nominate candidates to serve on the panel.