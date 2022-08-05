Mpumalanga man appears in court for impersonating Minister Cele on social media

Zakhele Nkosi is the second person to be charged with the crime in the last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A 34-year-old Mpumalanga man has appeared in the White River Magistrates Court for impersonating Police Minister Bheki Cele on social media.

Nkosi was served with a summons to appear in court last month following an in-depth investigation by the Hawks.

He appeared in court on Thursday and his case was postponed to next week.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that the preliminary investigations uncovered a staggering 161 fake Facebook accounts and two fake Facebook groups.

Last year, the unit arrested a 25-year-old man who was linked to some of the accounts.

Nkwalase said that the investigations were continuing and that more arrests were expected.