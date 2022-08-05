Mogale City assault survivor is relieved protests are happening

The woman – whom we are not identifying - has told Eyewitness News that she and her husband were attacked in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A survivor of an assault in Mogale City, West of Joburg, says the protests in the area are a relief because crime will be eradicated.

The woman – whom we are not identifying - has told Eyewitness News that she and her husband were attacked in October last year.

She joined the residents in West Village on Friday, as they conducted as a manhunt for illegal miners or Zama Zamas.

The community has been demonstrating against the rise in crime, and illegal mining operations, taking place at several mine dumps in the area.

It was quite an emotional moment for the woman who shared her traumatic experience. She said she was dragged into the bushes, and was almost raped, but fortunately her husband rescued her. However, he was beaten up.

She said seeing the community finally taking action against the alleged perpetrators of crime and illegal mining makes her feel safer again: "I'm not a person that goes out, but the first time I saw the place was when I was dragged into the bushes, and now being here is like I'm reliving the moment. However, there is a bit of relief that at least now it will be over".

There have been several protests on Gauteng's West Rand since Thursday.