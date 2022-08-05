Krugersdorp illegal mining raid: Over 120 people arrested so far

They face several charges, ranging from contravening immigration and mining legislation to theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Just over a week after the shocking rapes of eight women at a mine dump in Krugersdorp and on the back of a series of police raids of the area, more than 120 people have been arrested.

They face several charges, ranging from contravening immigration and mining legislation to theft.

While DNA tests and identity parades are under way in some cases, none of them have been charged for the rapes.

Eighty-one people, who were arrested last Friday and Saturday, made their first appearances in the dock, all on charges of being in the country illegally on Monday. On that day, though, it emerged that 21 of them were juveniles and their cases were sent to the children’s courts which are held in camera.

ALSO READ:

- Kagiso residents demand police visibility following protests over illegal miners

- More suspects arrested during west rand police raids due back in court

The cases against the remainder were subsequently postponed to Wednesday, where the court heard they had provisionally abandoned bail. Their cases were then further postponed to next week for an identity parade to be conducted and to finalise the investigations into the illegal immigration charges. The State also indicated it wanted to carry out age assessments on a further 15 of them.

On Thursday, meanwhile, 47 people who were arrested on Tuesday made their first appearances in the Krugersdorp and Randfontein magistrates courts on charges related to their status in the country, illegal mining and theft. The case against one was withdrawn and the remainder were remanded in custody also to next week for further investigations and for some of them to apply for bail.

It appears that this group isn’t, at this stage at least, believed to be linked to the rapes that took place last week, as there’s no identity parade planned for them.