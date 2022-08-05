Investigation shows no proof of GBV when EFF MPs were removed from Parliament

Several MPs were physically removed at the request of the Speaker by Parliament’s protection services on two successive days during the Presidency budget vote debate in June.

CAPE TOWN - An independent investigation has not found any proof of gender-based violence or sexual harassment, when EFF MPs were forcefully removed from a Parliamentary chamber in June.

Several MPs were physically removed at the request of the Speaker by Parliament’s protection services on two successive days during the Presidency budget vote debate.

Releasing the findings this afternoon, the investigator found the violence came from both sides.

Following a request from EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu to investigate, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere, to probe the EFF’s allegations of gender-based violence.

Baloyi-Mere found that MPs refused to comply, or simply ignored instructions from the Speaker to leave as per the rules.

She also found that female parliamentary protection officers were overpowered and outnumbered.

"The report recommended that Members of Parliament accord respect to the members of the Parliamentary Protection Services in light of serious claims made during the investigation - the claims that have also been corroborated by the video footage studied, relating to the abuse, threats and attacks they often suffer from MPs," said Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Although the investigation has ruled out GBV and sexual harassment, the Speaker has condemned the violence during the scuffles, saying it doesn’t augur well for the image and decorum of Parliament.