Intercape to Parly on attacks on buses: We face violence nearly every second day

Bus company Intercape on Friday briefed the Western Cape standing committee on Transport amid an ongoing spate of violent attacks on long-distance buses.

Three incidents were reported in Cape Town in the last week of July alone.

In the latest incident on Wednesday, two Intercape bus drivers were shot at along the N2 in the vicinity of Nyanga and one of them sustained injuries.

Over the weekend, a driver was shot and wounded outside Intercape's depot in Airport Industria.

Intercape's attorney, Jac Marais said the attacks started in 2019 and involve incidents of stoning, intimidation, assault and attempted extortion.

“There are 150 incidents since the start of 2021. During 2022, Intercape faced incidents of violence or intimidation nearly every second day; 29 stoning incidents in 2022 and 19 shooting incidents.”

Marais explained the attacks are happening at an alarming rate: “The reality these numbers will be outdated at the current rate by this afternoon and will be more outdated by tomorrow. That’s the rate at which these attacks are happening.”