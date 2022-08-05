Intercape paints a scary picture of the dangers bus drivers face

Intercape's attorney Jac Marais says the attacks have become more violent, sophisticated and organised. The company has been briefing the Western Cape Standing Committee on Transport, following a spate of violent attacks on long-distance busses.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape has painted a scary picture of the dangers drivers face on a daily basis.

The company has been briefing the Western Cape Standing Committee on Transport following a spate of violent attacks on long-distance busses.

Police, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), and the Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight, are also part of the briefing.

Intercape's attorney Jac Marais has told the committee attacks on long-distance busses started in 2019. These include shootings, stonings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

A hundred and fifty incidents have been reported since the start of 2021.

Marais said this year there's been an incident nearly every second day: "The reality is that these numbers will be outdated at the current rate by this afternoon and more outdated by tomorrow- that's the rate at which these attacks happen. It has become the everyday life of our clients at Intercape".

Marais said the attacks are becoming more violent, sophisticated and organised. The industry believes rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.