HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount

Paula Luckhoff | Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.

A just-launched tourism campaign aims to stimulate the economy through giving domestic tourism a boost.

It works with a draw system - winners get up to 35% off the cost of their next local travel package.

Participating establishments, airlines, and tour operators have been selected by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in partnership with South African Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA.

The IDC is boosting local travel through the #TravelWithSAisHome campaign!



We’re taking the lead to revive the #tourism industry by encouraging South Africans to travel local and get our Home Sweet Home back to its pre-Covid-19 splendor.

Register now on https://t.co/D4C6KjKUVB pic.twitter.com/i7bCvLLtK5 — IDC South Africa (@IDCSouthAfrica) August 1, 2022

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO of the IDC.

We're quite heavily invested in the tourism sector both inside South Africa and outside of South Africa... currently sitting at around R6 billion... Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

We've put aside a pot of money. We want to support about 30 000 trips where we'll be offering a discount up to 35%... Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

We're calling all South Africans to register, and to stand in line to win one of the 30 000 vouchers... each up to a maximum of R2500. Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

If you draw a winning voucher you'll be notified by email, with 21 days to redeem it online.

The promotion starts on 8 August and ends on 6 September.

Find out more at saishome.co.za and click here to register.

