Hermanus businessman accused of raping girl (12) released on bail

CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus businessman has been released on bail after appearing in court for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old confessed to grooming the girl from December 2021.

He was granted R10,000 bail despite the state fiercely opposing his release.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused confessed during the bail application, telling the court he thought the victim was older.

The NPA's Eric Ntabazalila said: “The bail had strict conditions attached to it, which includes the accused to not be in contact with the complainant directly or indirectly, [amongst others].”

The matter has been postponed to 13 October for further investigation.