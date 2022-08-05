Fraser's involvement in security matters at PP’s office questioned in Parly

On Thursday, a witness testified in Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry, stating that Arthur Fraser had reached out to him about leakages and other security issues, while he was the state security head.

CAPE TOWN - Former spy boss Arthur Fraser's involvement in security matters at the Public Protector's Office has been called into question in Parliament.

But the chairperson of the committee, Richard Dyantyi, had his doubts, questioning the timeline of events.

Baldwin Neshunzhi was the security manager at the Public Protector’s office at the end of 2019, when he said that Fraser asked to meet with him.

But Dyantyi was not convinced about the role being played by Fraser: "It had nothing to do with his concerns being part of the State Security Agency (SSA), because he had long left SSA by the end of 2019, he was in the justice cluster, heading Correctional Services. If he were to speak to you, it would have been as a parolee."

Caught off guard by Dyantyi’s statement, Neshunzhi said: "You are putting the spanner into the works. I need to check my facts. But that happened. That’s a matter of fact. He called me and I went. There’s a mixing of the period."

The inquiry has asked Neshunzhi to provide it with further evidence to prove that Fraser was in fact still employed at the SSA when the meeting took place.