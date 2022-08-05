Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

The embattled company utility said it's suffered a loss of generation capacity at its Koeberg, Kusile and Tutuka power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a bleak start to the weekend as Eskom announced that it will extend stage 2 load shedding to Saturday and Sunday.

The embattled company utility said it's suffered a loss of generation capacity at its Koeberg, Kusile and Tutuka power stations. Several other units are also offline following unplanned breakdowns.

The utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power cuts will be implemented at 4 o'clock on Friday afternoon, until midnight this weekend.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. Therefore we urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly to assist us during these uncertain times," said Mantshantsha.