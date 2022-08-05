Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell set to meet with Tembisa residents in wake of protests

Locals took to the streets in protest over the increase in water and electricity tariffs.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, is expected to meet with the residents of Tembisa at a local stadium on Friday morning following the deadly protests that rocked the community earlier this week.

The demonstrations in the East Rand township claimed four lives and left a trail of destruction to infrastructure.

Campbell will have to brace herself for a tough crowd as she tries to quell tensions in Tembisa on Friday morning.

The standoff between residents and officials was triggered by tariff hikes last week.

In addition to billing queries, unsatisfactory service from the customer care staff and tariff inequalities between various townships in the city were among other grievances.

A delegation from the municipality was initially sent to meet with the community leaders but those talks broke down.

At the start of this week, residents intensified the protest, calling for Campbell to come and address them on the steep costs of water and electricity.

She then met with the community forum behind closed doors and under police guard.

It's D-day for Campbell and members of her mayoral committee.

The multi-party coalition partners are also expected to join the mayor as she gives the community feedback on the memorandum of demands.

