Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana’s recent heroics at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco continues to inspire many South Africans.
The teams' Cape Town-based players and coach, Desiree Ellis, were rewarded with their recent expoilts after clinching the continental showpiece.
It was a fitting occasion for Ellis, who has been regarded as a pioneer of women’s football in the country.
