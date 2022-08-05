Go

Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.

Banyana Banaya's Cape Town-based players and coaching staff were celebrated at the Athlone Stadium on 4 August 2022 following their Wafcon victory. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana’s recent heroics at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco continues to inspire many South Africans.

The teams' Cape Town-based players and coach, Desiree Ellis, were rewarded with their recent expoilts after clinching the continental showpiece.

It was a fitting occasion for Ellis, who has been regarded as a pioneer of women’s football in the country.

One of the die-hard fans in the crowd was the uncle of Ellis, Edward Ellis, who had this to say about her achievement.

"Desiree, I'm very proud of her and very proud of all the girls who represented Banyana Banyana," he said.

Desiree Ellis also said a few words about some of her players who couldn’t be part of the celebrations.

The players and coaching staff were also given special medallions for their exploits.

