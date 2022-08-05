Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana’s recent heroics at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco continues to inspire many South Africans.

The teams' Cape Town-based players and coach, Desiree Ellis, were rewarded with their recent expoilts after clinching the continental showpiece.

It was a fitting occasion for Ellis, who has been regarded as a pioneer of women’s football in the country.

