Calm restored in protest-hit Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address
Residents want Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell and her mayoral committee to address water and electricity tariff hikes, among other service delivery issues.
JOHANNESBURG - There’s calm in Tembisa on Friday morning as the community prepares to receive an address from the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell.
Campbell’s address comes on the back of disruptive protests in the community.
Residents want Campbell and her mayoral committee to address water and electricity tariff hikes, among other service delivery issues.
The only remnants of the disruptive protests in the area are rubble and burnt tyres on the major routes.
Stones used to barricade roads also remain in some parts of the Ekurhuleni township.
Metro police are on the ground patrolling the area.
There were also several vehicles inside the stadium where the stage is set for Campbell, with community members also trickling in.
#ThembisaShutdown | Were at the Mehlareng Stadium in Thembisa where Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell is expected to address the community following disruptive protests earlier in the week sparked by a hike in water and electricity tariffs.@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/MfNcjPoCWSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2022
Some community members have told Eyewitness News thatthey won’t compromise on their list of demands.
Meanwhile, Gauteng traffic police are urging motorists to avoid Kagiso at all costs as tension remains high in the West Rand community.
Several roads have been closed in and around Mogale City as major routes remain blocked with debris and tyres.
Police say they are on high alert in the area following Thursday’s deadly protest that claimed the life of person, believed to be an illegal miner.
Residents in the East Rand township are up in arms over illegal miners who they say are the root of the various social ills facing their community.
Provincial traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: “The R41 and R558 have also been closed making it difficult for motorists to navigate in the areas.”
WATCH: Tembisa shutdown: Protest aftermath