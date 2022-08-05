Calm restored in protest-hit Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address

Residents want Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell and her mayoral committee to address water and electricity tariff hikes, among other service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s calm in Tembisa on Friday morning as the community prepares to receive an address from the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell.

Campbell’s address comes on the back of disruptive protests in the community.

The only remnants of the disruptive protests in the area are rubble and burnt tyres on the major routes.

Stones used to barricade roads also remain in some parts of the Ekurhuleni township.

Metro police are on the ground patrolling the area.

There were also several vehicles inside the stadium where the stage is set for Campbell, with community members also trickling in.