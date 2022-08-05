ANC accepts Sihle Zikalala's resignation as KZN premier

In a statement, the party confirmed that Zikalala made the request on Thursday when its newly elected Provincial Executive Committee met for the first time.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has accepted Sihle Zikalala's resignation as premier of the province.

“The ANC accepted Cde Zikalala resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over.

“We are grateful [for] the job he has done for the people of this province and we appreciate that he made a conscious decision not to leave office hastily,” said the ANC.

The PEC has already informed the ANC’s national top officials

Zikalala had already seen the writing on the wall.

This comes after his bid to be re-elected as ANC chair and into the PEC failed.

Zikalalala is set to address his province – where he is likely to confirm that his tenure at the helm of KZN has come to an end.

His resignation comes on the back of talks that the PEC wanted him removed – often in the ANC – where new executives seek to assess and change government deployees.

The PEC said it had informed national office bearers of Zikalala’s move and has been told to forward three possible replacements.

It has subsequently submitted the names of Nomusa Dube Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer – meaning the province aims to appoint the province’s first female premier.