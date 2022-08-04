Targeting of busses must be addressed urgently says Western Cape Mobility MEC

Two Intercape bus drivers were shot at along the N2 in the vicinity of Nyanga on Wednesday. The long-distance bus industry believes rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said extortion, targeting long-distance busses, must be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

One was wounded in the leg and stomach, causing his bus to roll down an embankment, while the other was unharmed.

On Sunday evening a bus driver was shot and wounded outside Intercape's depot in Airport Industria, and in April, a driver was shot dead outside the Cape Town depot.

Mitchell said the growing problem points to a dismal failure of crime intelligence, investigation and enforcement. “I’m concerned that no action has been taken by the Minister of Police, who was tasked by the President on the 6th of June already to coordinate an urgent and crucial national intervention, to address the growing trend of extortion and racketeering that impacts the public transport sector across provincial boundaries,” he said.