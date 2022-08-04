Go

SAMAs to honour DJ Black Coffee with International Achievement Award

Picture: DJ Black Coffee. Picture credit: @realblackcoffee
Award-winning house maestro, DJ Black Coffee will be honoured with the International Achievement Award at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

"We cannot think of anyone more deserving," announced the SAMAs on social media.

Over the past two decades, the International Achievement Award has recognised musicians who have significantly advanced the South African music industry, and it is no surprise that the DJ, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo is being honoured this year.

Earlier this year, his 2021 album _Subconsciously _won Black Coffee his first Grammy Award in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.

The internationally-acclaimed DJ was also the executive producer of Drake's seventh studio album - Honestly, Nevermind.

He was also the first African DJ to win a BET Award and the first South African DJ to perform at Coachella, twice.

The awards are set to take place on the 28th of August at Sun City in the North West.

