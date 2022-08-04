SAMAs to honour DJ Black Coffee with International Achievement Award

Over the past two decades, the International Achievement Award has recognised musicians who have significantly advanced the South African music industry.

Award-winning house maestro, DJ Black Coffee will be honoured with the International Achievement Award at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

"We cannot think of anyone more deserving," announced the SAMAs on social media.

