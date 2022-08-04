Go

Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic on 5 August 2021, in California. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded a fatality linked to coronavirus vaccination.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) made the announcement on Thursday morning.

It said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Saphra said that due to patient confidentiality, no details regarding the case may be shared.

The patient was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, also referred to a GBS, which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nervous system.

GBS is very rare but a severe adverse event that is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other medicines and can also be triggered by infections such as SARS-CoV-2.

Sahpra CEO, Doctor Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela: "It is with very sad hearts today that we report to you that Sahpra has been informed of a fatal case of a sydrom called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, shortly referred to as GBS. This is a case that was noted following vaccination with the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine."

