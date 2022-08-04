SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games

South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Simbine was pipped to the line by Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, who won gold in a time of 10.02.