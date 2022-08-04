SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.
Simbine was pipped to the line by Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, who won gold in a time of 10.02.
🥈!! Akani Simbine wins Silver.#TeamSA #B2022 #athletics #silver pic.twitter.com/cbg1T1PLW6— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 3, 2022
In the men’s T37/T38 100m final, Charl du Toit ran a season's best time of 11.54 for the silver medal. Du Toit's time was also Commonwealth Games record.
SILVER! 🥈🥈 #B2022Athletics— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 3, 2022
We're a proud nation because of you, @Charldutoit37 ❤. Thank you for flying our flag 🇿🇦🇿🇦 high in @birminghamcg22.
🥈 Men's T37/T38 100m final & Games record at 11.54 seconds 🔥🔥. #CommonwealthGames #B2022 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/gHPWKoo2eS pic.twitter.com/q5UuPDjTA1
In the mountain biking women's cross country final, Candice Lill claimed the bronze medal for South Africa.
BRONZE! #B2022MTBCycling— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 3, 2022
A solid shift by Candice Lill was enough to see her clinch bronze for Mzansi.
Well done, Candice! 👏👏👏. #TeamSA #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/P6fRlXiBD6