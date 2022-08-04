SA monkeypox cases identified as belonging to West African clade

The World Health Organization said that there were two clades of the monkeypox virus - the West African clade and the Congo Basin or Central African clade. A clade is a group of organisms with a single ancestor.

CAPE TOWN - Full genomic sequencing of monkeypox cases detected in Gauteng and the Western Cape show that they belong to the West African clade of the outbreak.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that more than 270 PCR laboratory tests had so far been performed.

The last case of the viral disease was recorded in Limpopo on 10 July.

Experts said that genome sequencing for this case was being conducted.

NICD executive director, Professor Adrian Puren, said that no fatalities due to the disease were picked up.

"In terms of the number of cases, it still remains three that we have reported. There are no further cases identified in South Africa thus far. We have now also extended testing to other laboratories outside of the NICD in order to ensure that their is access to testing."

The World Health Organization said that there were two clades of the monkeypox virus - the West African clade and the Congo Basin or Central African clade.

A clade is a group of organisms with a single ancestor.