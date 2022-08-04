Recipes for Taste Master SA 2022 are now available online

The Taste Master SA will now be sharing each and every recipe on its official website, making it easier than ever for viewers to try and recreate these delicious creations at home.

JOHANNESBURG - Ever watched an episode of Taste Master SA and wanted to try out the recipes they showed at home but were unsure where to start?

Well, the SAFTA-nominated show, in its third season will now be sharing each and every recipe on its official website, making it easier than ever for viewers to try and recreate these delicious creations at home.

Since its debut in 2020, the series has become one of Mzansi’s most decadent reality shows, showcasing the imagination and skills of bakers from around the country.

Two of the biggest names in the African culinary space - Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon return to the judging seats.

Zola said that the new season is even better than the last as there is a huge focus on home-grown South African deliciousness, while Fritz said that this season is a "step-up" from the previous season.