Quality of reports did not decline during Mkhwebane’s tenure, Parliament told

Senior manager in the Public Protector's office, Futana Tebele, testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A senior manager in the Public Protector's office has refuted suggestions that the quality of reports had declined under Busisiwe Mkhwebane's tenure.

Futana Tebele said that such a conclusion could not be reached based on a handful of court findings.

Tebele testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

He said that Mkhwebane never asked him to amend any reports during the quality assurance process.

Tebele told the inquiry that he was only responsible for editorial checks on reports.

The CIEX report had already drawn its conclusions when it landed on his desk.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Bekizwe Nkosi, however, appeared unconvinced: "There was a very big typo in CIEX, in that the PP suggested the Constitution should be amended to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, that was a very big typo."

Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, did not take kindly to that comment.

"There’s no typo in the CIEX report, so it must not be put like that. If it’s an attempt at sarcasm, then it must be explained. Not all of us find it sarcastic," Mpofu said.

The inquiry continues on Thursday with a former security manager in the hot seat.