Piketberg residents devastated after well-known farmer murdered

Police were called out to Piket Bo-Berg in the early hours of on Wednesday morning and found the body of the 53-year-old man partly covered with a bin.

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast community of Piketberg has pleaded with police to catch those responsible for the murder of a well-known farmer.

Police said that the man had been hit head over the head and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from his desk.

Community leader Billy Claasen has described the attack as barbaric and gruesome and said that it had left residents devastated.

"We need to take hands to make the agricultural sector a safer place to live in," Claasen said.

Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum said that the incident affirmed its position that farm attacks and murders needed to be classified as priority crimes.

According to the organisation, it was the thirty-second farm murder reported this year.