One SA leader Maimane robbed by armed men at Cape Town bar

JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said that he was recovering from a traumatic experience after being robbed at a bar on Wednesday night.

The politician was among several patrons who came face-to-face with three gunmen who stormed a Cape Town bar.

He said that they demanded that all patrons lie on the ground and started robbing them one by one.

Maimane has described the incident as surreal and something out of a movie.

He said that he was hosting his brother-in-law when the robbery took place.

"Three gunmen came into the store. They put everybody down and went table to table and collected items from various tables and hed up the management."

He said that fortunately, the police and private security companies attended to the scene promptly.

"People who were in the restaurant were equally traumatised and so everyone had to give statements. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Some of the items were left on the side of the road as the chase went through," the politician said.

Maimane said that while he was glad that no one was hurt, the incident was a stark reminder of the high levels of crime in the country and the need for urgent action to address it.