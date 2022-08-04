Numsa, motor sector wage negotiations result in stalemate

The union met with several employers in the industry on Wednesday, including the retail motor industries and the fuel retail association, on the second day of mediation between the parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Metal workers union Numsa said wage negotiations in the motor sector have collapsed.

The union met with several employers in the industry on Wednesday, including the retail motor industries and the Fuel Retailers Association, on the second day of mediation between the parties.

During negotiations at the bargaining council, the union tabled several demands including calls for a 12% increase across the board.

But the industry came in with offers far below the demand.

Workers in the motor industry threatened to down tools if employers didn't match their demands.

The sector represents employees in companies in the components manufacturing sector, petrol stations and car dealerships.

In addition to the 12% wage increase, the union is also demanding a night shift and transport allowance, as well as medical aid for garage workers.

The Fuel Retailers Association made an offer of a 4% increase across the board for all petrol attendants and 3% for cashiers over three years.

The retail motor industries failed to make an offer.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union has now been forced to declare a deadlock.

“We will be organising a National Shop Stewards Council meetings in the coming weeks with our members in order to mobilise them,” she said.

Hlubi-Majola said that while the union will also be approaching the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration soon on the picketing rules, they hope the employers will come to the table with a better offer.