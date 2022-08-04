Neshunzhi claims SSA involvement in the Public Protector's office is not unusual

Baldwin Neshunzhi testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry, that the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser called him to discuss Busisiwe Mkhwebane's security concerns.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's former security manager, downplayed that the office has links to the State Security Agency.

Baldwin Neshunzhi testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry, that the former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser called him to discuss Busisiwe Mkhwebane's security concerns.

But in response to MPs questions, Neshunzhi said there's nothing unusual about the agency's involvement in security and training matters at the Public Protector's office.

Neshunzhi says the State Security Agency would visit the office of the Public Protector, at least twice a year. “Some may come to alert me about certain developments which need to be taken into consideration,” he said.

Fielding questions from MPs, Neshunzhi said at first, he did not find a request from then spy boss Arthur Fraser, to meet with him, as unusual. “When he called me, I was not surprised because I thought perhaps there are issues of counterintelligence, he wanted to warn me about so we are ready as an institution.”

Neshunzhi said he couldn't comment on Mkhwebane's relationship with her former employer and said: “regarding whether she kept the ties with state security, I have no comment on that, I did not observe that.”

Neshunzhi said he believed the SSA was best placed to assist with a security system to protect information and the integrity of investigations.