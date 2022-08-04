More suspects arrested during West Rand police raids due back in court

Late last month, eight women were raped it’s believed by a group of zama zamas while filming a video at an abandoned mine in West Village.

JOHANNESBURG - More suspects arrested during the recent police raids on the West Rand are due back in court on Thursday.

Late last month, eight women were raped allegedly by a group of zama zamas while filming a video at an abandoned mine in West Village.

They and the rest of their crew were also robbed.

Police have since descended on the area and conducted a series of raids which have seen more than 120 people arrested in total.

A total of 81 of them were arrested last week and have already appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on charges related to being in the country illegally.

More than 40, who were arrested this week, are expected to make their first appearance on Thursday.

The suspects set to appear in court on Thursday were arrested on Tuesday during a joint operation involving the police and various private security companies, as well as Eskom officials.

The operation was also attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng provincial commissioner Elias Mawela and saw the authorities swoop on eight different locations in Krugersdorp and Randfontein.

During the operation, there was a shootout, and one suspect was killed.

A further 46 were arrested.

The suspects include foreign nationals and are expected to appear in court on charges related to illegal mining and potentially contravening the Immigrations Act.