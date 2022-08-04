Mkhwebane’s legal team objects to latest witness, delays inquiry proceedings

Dali Mpofu, representing the Public Protector, questioned the relevance of Baldwin Neshunzhi's testimony, labeling him another 'disgruntled employee'.

CAPE TOWN - The start of testimony in the impeachment proceedings against the Public Protector was slightly delayed on Thursday morning as Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team objected to the latest witness.

Baldwin Neshunzhi, a former security manager in that office, is in the witness chair on Thursday.

But Dali Mpofu, representing the Public Protector, questioned the relevance of his testimony, labeling him another “disgruntled employee”.

Neshunzhi is expected to give evidence about a controversial recommendation by the Public Protector that the mandate of the Reserve Bank be amended.

But Mpofu told the committee that an affidavit deposed by Neshunzhi was irrelevant to the core complaints against Mkhwebane, which relate to four key court judgments.

"This thing has now turned into a complaint’s office. What would be the relevance of hearing from someone who says 'well, I was transferred from one department to another'. So what?"

But evidence leader Nazreen Bawa said that it would become apparent that Neshunzhi’s evidence was relevant to the CIEX matter.

"He’s also one of the people whose computer was removed. And whether his documentation was returned intact or not, bears relevance to corroborating what Mr Mpofu calls the disgruntled witnesses," Bawa explained.

Inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi has allowed the witness to be sworn in, saying that the committee would not bar anyone from submitting information to the inquiry.