July unrest: Trial against alleged instigator linked to KZN mall arson adjourned

DURBAN - The trial of the alleged violence instigator linked with the burning of a mall during last year’s July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal has been adjourned to next month.

Mdumiseni Zuma faces charges linked with the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during deadly riots that claimed the lives of over 350 people in Gauteng and KZN.

On Thursday morning, Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for what was meant to be a trial, but his attorney was not prepared to proceed.



NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “The matter was postponed at the behest of the defence. The defence made an application for an adjournment stating that they required more time to consult with Zuma and finalise their instructions. The matter was adjourned to 1 September 2022 for trial.”