Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry hears about security matters

CAPE TOWN - Links between the Public Protector's Office and the State Security Agency were drawn, as a new witness appeared before Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry.

Former head of security Baldwin Neshunzhi said he was called by former spy boss Arthur Fraser to discuss security matters. He said he was also sent for training at the agency, to beef up security systems at the Public Protector's office.

Neshunzhi was the head of security when Mkhwebane took office.

He said his relationship with her soured after he was asked to investigate information leakages. “Her posture for security was diminishing,” he said

Later, Neshunzhi said he was called to a meeting one evening by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser. “He said Mr Baldwin I got a concern raised by the PP. I was shocked to hear there was a concern she could not tell me. Perhaps because of that trust relationship. I do not know," Neshunzhi continued.

Neshunzhi said Fraser told him he was not providing Mkhwebane with enough support. “I tried to persuade him to give me which specific area am I not supporting the PP, but he just said go back, pull up your socks, and work hard.”

Neshunzhi said he was taken aback by this meeting, because he thought Mkhwebane was happy with his performance.