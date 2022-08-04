'I endured pain': GBV survivor says police, justice system failed her

Janelle Laattoe is currently fighting to get find her docket to prosecute her abuser.

CAPE TOWN - Imagine having broken bones and then physical scars for the rest of your life.

Now imagine living with a partner who abuses you every single day for three years.

That is the reality of many women across the country.

While we celebrate Women’s Month, the scourge of abuse continues.

Eyewitness News earlier this week reported on the number of dockets that have gone missing in gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the Western Cape.