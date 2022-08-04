Go

Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest

Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.

A man walks past a barricade in a road during a protest against illegal mining and rising crime in the area in Kagiso on 4 August 2022. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng have confirmed that one person has died in the Kagiso protest.

Residents have been hunting down the miners, also knowns as zama zamas.

They've also demolished the structures used by the miners for accommodation.

The police’s Noxolo Kweza: "Gauteng police can confirm that the body of an unknown man has been discovered in an open veld in the Krugersdorp area. The police have dispatched the necessary crime scene management team to the scene of the crime. The motive and cause of death will form part of the investigation."

