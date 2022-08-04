Solidarity sends list of power experts to Eskom

Trade union, Solidarity, on Thursday sent its list of 300 power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. Solidarity Chief Executive Dirk Hermann says the list contains some of the country’s leading experts in the field. He says they have a wealth of expertise and knowledge.

CAPE TOWN – The energy experts, stepping forward to help solve the country's energy crisis, collectively have more than five and half thousand years of experience.

Solidarity Chief Executive Dirk Hermann emphasised that Eskom must be stabilised as soon as possible, and these specialists have the knowledge and skills, to make this happen. “This list contains some of the country’s leading experts in the field and we are astonished, not only by the wealth of expertise and knowledge of these individuals offer but also by their willingness and eagerness to tackle South Africa’s energy crisis,” he said.

Hermann said the current crisis at Eskom is too extensive for a single party, including the state, to solve on its own.

“About seventy percent of the experts on the list are involved in generation, while sixteen percent can be involved in distribution, six percent in transmission, and around eight percent of the experts offer commercial management and other skills,” stated Hermann.