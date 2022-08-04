Eskom ramps power cuts to stage 4 as shortage in generation capacity persists

The utility announced stage four rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4 pm on Thursday and will last until midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday that said persistent shortages in generation capacity at its several power plants has led to the return of ramped-up load shedding.

Meanwhile, stage two power cuts kicked in at 5 am on Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the power cuts were also likely to be implemented again on Friday: “It is anticipated that stage two load shedding will be implemented between 5 am until midnight on Friday.”

Mantshantsha said these bouts of load shedding will assist in recovering emergency generation reserves: “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo, Majuba, Medupi and two units at Hendrina power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.”

The power utility has urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.