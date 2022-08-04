Durban authors stress importance of reading as book fair gets under way
The Durban International Book Fair is under way this week under the theme: ‘Unlocked & unleashed’.
JOHANNESBURG - As the attention of youngsters is absorbed by video games and smartphones, authors in Durban have suggested that reading is still a great way to use your imagination.
It's a tribute to the storytellers keeping the word alive under the most testing conditions.
The Durban International Book Fair is a non-profit organisation established as a civil society initiative in support of Africa’s only United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation city of literature, Durban.
Advocate Robin Sewlal, who wrote Reflections of the South Africa Media: 1994 to 2019, said that a number of books were being launched this year: “There are many conversations with authors, be they emerging or seasoned. There are also a few book launches, one of them is _The Ramaphosa Chronicles _by Bhekisisa Mncube.”