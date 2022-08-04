Durban authors stress importance of reading as book fair gets under way

The Durban International Book Fair is under way this week under the theme: ‘Unlocked & unleashed’.

JOHANNESBURG - As the attention of youngsters is absorbed by video games and smartphones, authors in Durban have suggested that reading is still a great way to use your imagination.

It's a tribute to the storytellers keeping the word alive under the most testing conditions.