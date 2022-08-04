DA's Fred Nel says the party wishes Makashule Gana well after his resignation

Gana announced that after twenty years of being a member of the DA, he would step down while finalising discussions to join a new outfit.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said the party had accepted Makashule Gana's resignation, and wished him well as he wants to continue serving the country.

The former member of the Provincial Legislature in Gauteng said the DA seems to have given up on the path of building a broad consensus for the country.

Gana joins a string of black leaders who have opted to quit the main opposition party, following hot on the heels of the likes of Mbali Ntuli and Bongani Baloyi.

Nel said the DA is sad to see Makashule go and also said the party has been reflecting on its role in society, as it sees more leaders leaving the organisation. “We realise and we know that if we want to be the future government of this country that we need to build a broad alliance, not just of voters but also of society, to congregate around the DA and in that way build a strong alternative to the current ANC government. So we are very much committed to that project, we are very much committed to remaining an inclusive South African party,” he said.