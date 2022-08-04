DA on West Rand teams up with law enforcement to root out illegal miners

Mogale City MMC for Health and Social Development Gail Mphafudi said that illegal mining was wreaking havoc in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - As the governing party on the West Rand, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said that it was working with local law enforcement to root out illegal miners in the area.

Last week, eight women were gang raped allegedly by a group of zama zamas while they were shooting a video at a mine dump in West Village.

Police have since conducted multiple raids in and around the area.

At least 120 people have been arrested on charges relating to being in the country illegally.

Mogale City MMC for Health and Social Development Gail Mphafudi said that illegal mining was wreaking havoc in the area.

“It is affecting our infrastructure. So, people living around that area are also affected, so you don’t even feel safe when you’re at home because there might be a tremor that might lead to your house breaking down [and] that is a health risk on its own. It also poses a risk to people’s lives because they get shot at and there is so much violence against zama zamas,” Mphafudi said.

She said that the local Mayor Tyrone Gray was working around the clock to address the issue: "Our mayor is working together with the SAPS so that we work together with the law enforcement just to get the zama zamas out. There are shafts that are closed, so we make sure they don’t go in there and do illegal mining."