Criminals have hijacked genuine concerns of Tembisa residents - MEC Maile

Maile said, however, the criminality during the protests was not warranted: "These are issues that affect people daily, and they can’t not be raised. It would also be amiss of us not to condemn the criminal elements."

The MEC said that they had established that criminals took advantage of genuine community concerns over the increase in water and electricity tariffs in Tembisa.

Maile said that he was having discussions with several ministers, including Pravin Gordhan, on whether indigent communities like Tembisa could be assisted to manage the high cost of electricity.

He has also offered to organise a memorial service for the four people who were killed during riots and said that the service will also be used to promote unity in crime prevention.

"We would also like to have the memorial service to bring together the people of Tembisa, unite them in grieving and to also recommit ourselves together with the people of Tembisa," Maile said.

At the same time, Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said that she planned to address the community on Friday on their grievances.