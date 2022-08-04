Cosatu to hold protest against crime in Khayelitsha, wants govt interventions

Provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they want government to introduce more interventions to combat the high levels of crime in the wake of several mass shootings in some parts of the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Wednesday said that it would not be deterred by sentiments suggesting that their planned protest against crime on Thursday was misguided.

The union said that the people of the Western Cape have had enough of murders and that it expected thousands of protesters to be part of the demonstration.

They planned the protest after more mass shootings took place in Khayelitsha several weeks ago.

The rising cost of living, like crime, which has become a national crisis, is another reason for Thursday’s demonstration.

De Bruyn said that they were protesting so that the provincial government and the City of Cape Town must also do more to address people’s challenges.

Protesters are expected to gather on Thursday morning before handing in a memorandum with a list of grievances to authorities.