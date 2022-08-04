Case of 4 men accused of murdering Bonnievale farmer moved to WC High Court

The Kapteinsdrift Farm seasonal workers are accused of killing 55-year-old farmer, Tool Wessels, back in May 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Four men implicated in the deadly attack on a Bonnievale farmer have had their case moved to the Western Cape High Court from next month.

His wife managed to escape with severe wounds at the time.

The four men will appear in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on 9 September for a pre-trial conference.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Moeketsi Hlaudi, Kekekso Ntsabisa and Thabiso Ramollo, who appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrates Court on Wednesday, were recently extradited from Lesotho.

Only one suspect, Ntabanyane Tlali, was arrested right after the attack.

The men are accused of torturing Tool and Liezel Wessels by stabbing, beating and throwing boiling water at them.